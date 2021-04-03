You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“Do not work for the food that perishes, but for the food that lasts for eternal life, which the Son of Man will give you, for on Him the Father, God, has set His seal.”

John 6:27

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Do not work for the food that perishes, but for the food that lasts for eternal life, which the Son of Man will give you, for on Him the Father, God, has set His seal.”

John 6:27

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business