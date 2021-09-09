Today's Bible verse Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Teach me to do Your will, For You are my God; Let Your good Spirit lead me on level ground.”Psalm 143:10 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Today's Bible verse Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments “Teach me to do Your will, For You are my God; Let Your good Spirit lead me on level ground.”Psalm 143:10 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesIllness closes East Texas school district campusesBody recovered from pond believed to be missing Harrison County womanStallard: Suffering from heart troubleLongview doctors implore community in letter: Get vaccinatedBusiness Beat: New eating options in LongviewLongview man dies in one-vehicle Gregg County crashGreat Texas Balloon Race moving all 2022 events inside LongviewFormer Spring Hill ISD employee charged with soliciting minor online in Panola CountyNew apartments set on Eastman Road in LongviewStartling COVID report: Five things to know Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 903-237-7777 Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 903-663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 903-753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 866-821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 903-757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 903-753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business