“For whoever has been born of God overcomes the world; and this is the victory that has overcome the world: our faith.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Trump tweets about stolen East Texas signs
- Longview man accused of sexual assault of child younger than 14
- Lakeport Skinner's becomes Spring Market
- Woman charged in Longview arson-related deaths deemed competent for trial
- Cold front to drop temps 20 degrees below normal in Longview area
- Clean and scream: Longview haunted car wash offers Halloween fun
- Election 2020: East Texas early voting times and locations
- Hallsville man killed in Lubbock small plane crash
- COVID-19 pandemic forces cancellation of Longview Christmas parade
- Gilmer man killed in one-vehicle Upshur County wreck
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.