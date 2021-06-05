You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

"Yours, Lord, is the greatness, the power, the glory, the victory, and the majesty, indeed everything that is in the heavens and on the earth; Yours is the dominion, Lord, and You exalt Yourself as head over all."

1 Chronicles 29:11

