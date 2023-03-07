“For our proud confidence is this: the testimony of our conscience, that in holiness and godly sincerity, not in fleshly wisdom but in the grace of God, we have conducted ourselves in the world, and especially toward you.”
2 Corinthians 1:12
Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: March 7, 2023 @ 6:33 am
“For our proud confidence is this: the testimony of our conscience, that in holiness and godly sincerity, not in fleshly wisdom but in the grace of God, we have conducted ourselves in the world, and especially toward you.”
2 Corinthians 1:12
“For our proud confidence is this: the testimony of our conscience, that in holiness and godly sincerity, not in fleshly wisdom but in the grace of God, we have conducted ourselves in the world, and especially toward you.”
2 Corinthians 1:12