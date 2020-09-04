You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“Nevertheless, the firm foundation of God stands, having this seal, ‘The Lord knows those who are His,’ and, ‘Everyone who names the name of the Lord is to abstain from wickedness.’”

2 Timothy 2:19

