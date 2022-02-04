 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

“But as for me, I will sing of Your strength; Yes, I will joyfully sing of Your faithfulness in the morning, For You have been my refuge And a place of refuge on the day of my distress.”

Psalm 59:16

