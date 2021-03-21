“So Jesus said, ‘When you lift up the Son of Man, then you will know that I am, and I do nothing on My own, but I say these things as the Father instructed Me.’”
“So Jesus said, ‘When you lift up the Son of Man, then you will know that I am, and I do nothing on My own, but I say these things as the Father instructed Me.’”
