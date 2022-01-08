TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“Therefore be imitators of God, as beloved children; and walk in love, just as Christ also loved you and gave Himself up for us, an offering and a sacrifice to God as a fragrant aroma.”
Ephesians 5:1-2
Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: January 8, 2022 @ 6:03 am
TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“Therefore be imitators of God, as beloved children; and walk in love, just as Christ also loved you and gave Himself up for us, an offering and a sacrifice to God as a fragrant aroma.”
Ephesians 5:1-2
“Therefore, prepare your minds for action, keep sober in spirit, set your hope completely on the grace to be brought to you at the revelation of Jesus Christ.”
1 Peter 1:13