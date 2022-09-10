“For the grace of God has appeared, bringing salvation to all people, instructing us to deny ungodliness and worldly desires and to live sensibly, righteously, and in a godly manner in the present age ...”
Today's Bible verse
“For the grace of God has appeared, bringing salvation to all people, instructing us to deny ungodliness and worldly desires and to live sensibly, righteously, and in a godly manner in the present age ...”
Most Popular
Articles
- New restaurant coming to Northloop Plaza in Longview
- Brookshires purchasing land from city of Longview
- Commercial development in Longview — with restaurants, apartments, more — gains momentum
- Documents: Longview man indicted on murder charge claimed he had 'slaughter room'
- TxDOT's 10-year plan includes major East Texas projects
- Longview house fire kills woman, two pets
- Skippers Pier Coastal Cajun Kitchen coming to Gladewater
- Upshur County district judge arrested on DWI charge after crash east of Gilmer
- Are burger wars in Texas heating up? The answer is easier than ordering at In-N-Out
- Longview native to appear on TV's 'Capital One College Bowl'