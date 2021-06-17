You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“Just as a father has compassion on his children, So the Lord has compassion on those who fear Him. For He Himself knows our form; He is mindful that we are nothing but dust.”

Psalm 103:13-14

