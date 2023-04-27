Today's Bible verse Apr 27, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “So faith comes from hearing, and hearing by the word of Christ.”Romans 10:17 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Today's Bible verse Apr 27, 2023 1 hr ago Comments “So faith comes from hearing, and hearing by the word of Christ.”Romans 10:17 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles'World has passed us by': Longtime Longview furniture store to closePolice: Longview husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicideSchool: Missing Longview man is one of its teachersBusiness: Diagnostic Clinic plans new homeNational Weather Service puts Longview on alertLobos' Tatum cuts list down to 7Iconic 1970s estate in Gladewater becomes public event venueDivorces granted: April 10-14, 2023Longview nursing student wins new car in Kilgore College contestMarriage licenses: April 10-14 2023 Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition