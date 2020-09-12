You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“Behold then the kindness and severity of God; to those who fell, severity, but to you, God’s kindness, if you continue in His kindness; otherwise you also will be cut off.”

Romans 11:22

