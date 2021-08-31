You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“But if you have bitter jealousy and selfish ambition in your hearts, do not boast and be false to the truth. This is not the wisdom that comes down from above, but is earthly, unspiritual, demonic.”

James 3:14-15

