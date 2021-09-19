You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility consider one another as more important than yourselves; do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others.”

Today's Bible verse

