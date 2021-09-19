“Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility consider one another as more important than yourselves; do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others.”
Today's Bible verse
“Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility consider one another as more important than yourselves; do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Walmart on Fourth Street in Longview closed until Friday morning
- Police: Man attempts to rob Gilmer bank, stays inside after receiving more than $16,000 before arrest
- PHOTOS: Longview High School student named Miss Gregg County
- New Starbucks proceeding on Estes Parkway in Longview
- King suffers broken ankle in Aggies' win over Colorado
- Business Beat: Superior Outfitters in Longview to move
- Three men indicted in Longview gas station robbery set for October court appearance
- Longview woman gets deferred judgment in connection to 2018 death of child
- Vehicle damages Pine Tree coffee shop
- 5 things East Texas should know about Tropical Storm Nicholas