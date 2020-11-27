“Therefore, since we also have such a great cloud of witnesses surrounding us, let’s rid ourselves of every obstacle and the sin which so easily entangles us, and let’s run with endurance the race that is set before us ...”
Most Popular
Articles
- Police ID Longview man, 20, killed in shooting
- Longview's Made-Rite Co. ending Dr Pepper product distribution
- Longview man accused of sending sexually explicit messages to 13-year-old girl
- Hundreds receive turkeys at law office giveaway in Longview
- Former White Oak restaurant owner accused of sex assault pleads to lesser charge
- Vietnam veterans continue to serve through food pantry
- Local ICUs 'pretty full' with COVID-19 patients, but capacity not concern for officials
- Longview police investigating shooting death
- City of Longview encourages residents to monitor water use
- Longview-Kilgore Cable to offer 1-gigabit internet by end of 2021
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.