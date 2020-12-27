You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“Timothy, protect what has been entrusted to you, avoiding worldly, empty chatter and the opposing arguments of what is falsely called ‘knowledge’ — which some have professed and thereby have gone astray from the faith.”

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Timothy, protect what has been entrusted to you, avoiding worldly, empty chatter and the opposing arguments of what is falsely called ‘knowledge’ — which some have professed and thereby have gone astray from the faith.”

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business