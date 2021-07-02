You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“For through the grace given to me I say to everyone among you not to think more highly of himself than he ought to think; but to think so as to have sound judgment, as God has allotted to each a measure of faith.”

Romans 12:3

