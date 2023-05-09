 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

“For as the earth bringeth forth her bud, and as the garden causeth the things that are sown in it to spring forth; so the Lord God will cause righteousness and praise to spring forth before all the nations.”

Isaiah 61:11

