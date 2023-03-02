“Whom do I have in heaven but You? And with You, I desire nothing on earth. My flesh and my heart may fail, But God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”
Psalm 73:25-26
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 7:50 am
“Whom do I have in heaven but You? And with You, I desire nothing on earth. My flesh and my heart may fail, But God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”
Psalm 73:25-26