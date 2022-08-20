TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“The one who has the Son has the life; the one who does not have the Son of God does not have the life.”
1 John 5:12
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 6:24 am
TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“The one who has the Son has the life; the one who does not have the Son of God does not have the life.”
1 John 5:12