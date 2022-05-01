“So I say this, and affirm in the Lord, that you are to no longer walk just as the Gentiles also walk, in the futility of their minds, being darkened in their understanding, excluded from the life of God because of the ignorance that is in them, because of the hardness of their heart ...”
Today's Bible verse
“So I say this, and affirm in the Lord, that you are to no longer walk just as the Gentiles also walk, in the futility of their minds, being darkened in their understanding, excluded from the life of God because of the ignorance that is in them, because of the hardness of their heart ...”
Most Popular
Articles
- 19-year-old man killed, another man injured in wreck near Kilgore
- Documents reveal more details in Longview double-homicide
- Police investigate shooting early Friday outside Longview nightclub
- Longview native to be featured on 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'
- Business Beat: Restaurant in the works at former Longview gym
- Longview police investigating fatal crash on West Loop 281
- Second fatal wreck shuts down traffic on two Longview roads
- Testing violations alleged at East Texas Advanced Academies; more details emerge of child abuse investigation
- Wreck stalls traffic at Judson Road, Hollybrook Drive in Longview
- Things to do in East Texas this weekend