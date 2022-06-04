 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

Today’s Bible verse

“Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor homosexuals ...”

1 Corinthians 6:9

