Today's Bible verse

“And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of those who seek Him.”

Hebrews 11:6

Today's Bible verse

“And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of those who seek Him.”

Hebrews 11:6

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business