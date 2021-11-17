Today's Bible verse Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Trouble and anguish have come upon me, Yet Your commandments are my delight.”Psalm 119:143 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Today's Bible verse Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago Comments “Trouble and anguish have come upon me, Yet Your commandments are my delight.”Psalm 119:143 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesActor and Longview native Heath Freeman dies at 41Luminant to lay off 160 workers, shutter Martin Lake mining operationLongview woman charged with aggravated assault in stabbingOfficials ID woman killed Friday morning in crash on Texas 300 between Longview, GilmerLongview man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots asks judge for releaseLongview man killed in Marion County motorcycle crashFive fun things to do in East TexasET Football: Longview vs. Magnolia capsuleLongview man gets 45 years in prison without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a childJuvenile taken into custody after threat against White Oak Middle School Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 903-237-7777 Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 903-663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 903-753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 866-821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 903-757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 903-753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business