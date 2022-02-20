 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“Indeed, all who want to live in a godly way in Christ Jesus will be persecuted. But evil people and impostors will proceed from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived.”

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Indeed, all who want to live in a godly way in Christ Jesus will be persecuted. But evil people and impostors will proceed from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived.”