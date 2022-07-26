Today's Bible verse Jul 26, 2022 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever.”Isaiah 40:8 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Today's Bible verse Jul 26, 2022 29 min ago Comments “The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever.”Isaiah 40:8 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLove from All Things Longview becomes life raft for Long John Silver’sPolice: One dead after Longview shooting; suspect arrestedPetition seeks Upshur County district clerk's removal from officeTaking the leap: Cottage baker opens Longview locationPolice release name, photos of suspect in theft of jewelry from Longview MallWoman identified 20 years after remains found in Gregg CountyDiehard Blues fan sues team, claims they sold thousands in mislabeled merchandiseHistory Channel visits Gregg County airport to feature veteran’s work restoring jetsFive Below opens in LongviewBusiness Beat: Five Below open in Longview Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition