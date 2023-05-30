"Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity."
1 Timothy 4:12
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds light and variable..
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 30, 2023 @ 7:40 am
"Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity."
1 Timothy 4:12