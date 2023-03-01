 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

“For You do not delight in sacrifice, otherwise I would give it; You do not take pleasure in burnt offering. The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit; A broken and a contrite heart, God, You will not despise.”

Psalm 51:16-17

