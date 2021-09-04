You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

"This is what the Lord says, He who is your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: “I am the Lord your God, who teaches you to benefit, Who leads you in the way you should go."

— Isaiah 48:17

