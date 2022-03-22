 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“For by the grace given to me I say to everyone among you not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think, but to think with sober judgment, each according to the measure of faith that God has assigned.”

— Romans 12:3

