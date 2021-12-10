You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“I am the vine, you are the branches; the one who remains in Me, and I in him bears much fruit, for apart from Me you can do nothing.”

John 15:5

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“I am the vine, you are the branches; the one who remains in Me, and I in him bears much fruit, for apart from Me you can do nothing.”

John 15:5

Featured Businesses

Find a local business