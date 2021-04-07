You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“ ... and the Scripture was fulfilled which says, ‘And Abraham believed God, and it was credited to him as righteousness,’ and he was called a friend of God.”

James 2:23

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“ ... and the Scripture was fulfilled which says, ‘And Abraham believed God, and it was credited to him as righteousness,’ and he was called a friend of God.”

James 2:23

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business