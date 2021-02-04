You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“... Yet for us there is only one God, the Father, from whom are all things, and we exist for Him; and one Lord, Jesus Christ, by whom are all things, and we exist through Him.”

1 Corinthians 8:6

