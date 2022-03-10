 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

“For this reason I also suffer these things; but I am not ashamed, for I know whom I have believed, and I am convinced that He is able to protect what I have entrusted to Him until that day.”

2 Timothy 1:12

