Tyree: Parting is such sweet sorrow

“And He was saying, ‘That which comes

out of the person, that is what defiles the person. For from within, out of the hearts of people,

come the evil thoughts, acts of sexual immorality, thefts, murders, acts of adultery, deeds of greed, wickedness, deceit, indecent behavior, envy,

slander, pride, and foolishness.’ ”

Mark 7:20-22