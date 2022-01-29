Verma: Despite outcome of voter fraud case, integrity matters

Recently, Gregg County Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown and his wife, Marlena Jackson, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of voter fraud in the 2018 Pct. 4 commissioner Democratic primary. Both faced multiple felony charges related to mail ballots.
This plea deal is a gift to Brown and Jackson by Tom Watson, the Gregg County district attorney. It allows Brown to run for reelection in the March primary because he was only convicted of a misdemeanor. If Brown had been convicted of a felony, he would have been ineligible to run.
Also, if Brown had pleaded guilty to two counts of voter fraud, it would have resulted in a felony conviction because this is automatically triggered when there is a conviction on multiple voter fraud counts. In this scenario, he would been ineligible to run for reelection.
So why did the Gregg County DA agree to a plea that allows Brown to run again? My conclusion is that many leaders have no problems with election fraud outside of using it as a political talking point.
In 2018, I served as the field director for Kasha Williams’ Pct. 4 commissioner campaign. A typical candidate in Texas that received 61% of the in-person vote, as was the case with Kasha, would have a comfortable victory. However, Kasha lost by five votes.
Gregg County had no interest in investigating fraud issues in that primary. An investigation occurred only because the Rev. D.J. Nelson filed a formal complaint with the Texas secretary of state. This forced an investigation by the offices of the Texas attorney general and the Gregg County district attorney that resulted in a combined 134 felony charges against Brown and three other defendants.
While credit is due to the investigators, the same cannot be said for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. After predictably using the occasion of the indictments to play politics by pandering to his base, he and his office were nowhere to be found. They sent mixed messages regarding their involvement. The Gregg County DA’s office was led to believe that they were on their own with respect to prosecuting this case. It is difficult to trust the AG’s office when they talk about election fraud but have no interest in prosecuting legitimate election fraud cases, as was the case here
With respect to the Gregg County DA, my dealings with the office indicated a lack of interest in the case. They seemed bothered that they even had to talk about it. It is frustrating to see a district attorney who is not interested in justice, as evidenced by this plea deal.
While the legal system did not provide justice, the voters can.
To my Republican friends: Ken Paxton talks about election fraud all the time, but when presented with an opportunity to prosecute, he was nowhere to be found.
Perhaps Paxton, facing felony indictment himself, wanted to help a fellow elected official under felony indictment. And his inaction helped Brown. Whatever the reason, Paxton did not do his job.
There are three other options in the March 1 Republican primary. I hope that you will choose one of these other options. Integrity matters, and Paxton lacks it.
To my Democratic friends in Pct. 4: The Gregg County DA and Texas attorney general chose not to hold Shannon Brown accountable. You deserve to have representation that has integrity, and Brown has failed this test. You have three other options in the March 1 Democratic primary. Each will bring integrity back to the office.
I want to thank my dear friend, Kasha Williams, for her awesome record of service and dignity that she has shown over the last four years. This has not been an easy experience for Kasha, her volunteers and her supporters. Real people have been affected by the circumstances of the 2018 election. I hope that the community recognizes this. We are not numbers.
In addition, I want to thank Nelson for filing the complaint that led to the investigation. He showed great courage and a commitment to discovering the truth by filing this complaint.
I am also grateful to Judge Alfonso Charles for allowing the offense report to be released. It is important for the public to know the extent of the charges that were filed.
Finally, I acknowledge my dear friend, Madolyn Scott. Madolyn was a dedicated teacher and community advocate for decades in Longview. She was also an awesome volunteer for Kasha’s campaign. She was hopeful that there would be accountability for what happened in the 2018 primary. When the indictments were handed out in September 2020, she texted me to let me know. I could see her relief and optimism that accountability was still possible.
It was the last time that I would speak to Madolyn. She passed away the following month. However, she is never far from my thoughts.
As I said before, Madolyn wanted accountability in this case. And it is my hope that the voters of Pct. 4 provide this accountability by voting Shannon Brown out.
Because integrity matters.