Ward: Will Texas teacher shortage get worse?

As any parent who experienced Zoom schooling during the pandemic can tell you: Teaching isn’t easy.
Teachers are entrusted to look after our most precious assets: our children. We rely on them to help our children develop proper social and behavioral skills in addition to reading, writing, math, history and critical thinking. We trust teachers to keep our kids safe during the school day; and recently, we’ve asked them to return every day despite COVID-19 disruptions, mandates, and hostility to guide students in a changing environment.
Fewer individuals pursuing a job in teaching and a high burnout rate have led to a new crisis — a shortage of teachers across Texas.
As a result, a large number of schools in Texas — including Longview, Arp, Dallas and Richardson ISDs — have reported large gaps in staffing that has been an ongoing challenge throughout the school year.
The impacts are devastating for students, especially those who require extra attention or special education. Districts have been forced to consolidate or cut programs. Some students are sent to other campuses — causing disruption to routine and severing social ties, while others are turned away from public special education services altogether. Our education system is failing these students.
We must do better; but unfortunately, the teacher shortage crisis may only get worse.
In an attempt to bolster teacher quality, state education leaders are considering the implementation of an unrealistic and misguided assessment known as edTPA to certify teachers in Texas.
While we can all certainly agree that we want high-quality teachers leading our classrooms, the edTPA assessment itself is unproven, time-consuming and expensive.
The test costs more than $300 to take. This may not seem like much to some, but considering that this is 2.5x the price of the test it is designed to replace, edTPA is a burden placed on the shoulders of our teacher candidates. If a candidate does not meet or exceed the edTPA cut score, they are not permitted to proceed with their license and must either retake the exam (repaying each failed section fee out of pocket) or give up on teaching altogether.
Further, there is little research to support the effectiveness of this assessment. In Texas, a few small pilot programs have implemented edTPA, but no tracking or data points have been provided to the public.
Many other states have either raised grave concern with the assessment or have suffered consequences after implementation. New York is the most recent state to call edTPA a “barrier to certification,” with their State Education Department proposing the elimination of the test as a way to transform their approach to teacher development and support. Georgia implemented edTPA and then eliminated it due to its negative impact on helping the state recruit qualified teachers. The Connecticut State Board of Education and legislature established an edTPA working group that admitted the cost of the exam was a huge “financial burden” and that there would be a significant struggle with implementation.
According to research published in the American Educational Research Journal, we also know there are issues nationwide with edTPA results — that they are not always reliable or precise and can actually be “misleading.”
Finally, it’s important to note that it’s unfair to measure teacher quality through an assessment that is only a snapshot in time. Quality teachers are equipped with successful strategies from real-world teaching experiences or teacher preparation programs. They use unique combinations of critical thinking, communication, planning, management and collaborative skills in their classrooms. They come from diverse backgrounds — allowing for a more genuine and empathetic connection with their students.
As our state grapples with the reality of a compounding teaching crisis, the stakes are simply too high to implement a change that places excessive, biased pressure on our Texas schools and teachers.
The consequences fall on the shoulders of our children.
Instead, we must find accessible, affordable and inclusive ways to evaluate our future teachers.
We need state leaders to work together with educational partners, universities and school districts to encourage and incentivize high-quality, diverse candidates to enter this noble profession once again, nurturing future generations.