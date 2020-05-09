Weekley: Maybe it's best to let fall

How many roads (or streets) must a (black) man (or woman) walk (jog, run or drive) down before we call him a man?
The answer my friends, and those I don’t know, quite frankly seems to be blowing in the wind. What’s worse is those winds have been blowing for quite some time. Howling, actually. Begging for justice and for criminal justice and policing practices reform.
Sadly, I’m not wholly convinced the Ahmaud Arbery story would have gained quite the same attention and traction it has if not for a situation where most of us are consuming more news media than normal. Perhaps that’s a cynical take, but it is becoming more challenging to not become cynical.
With yet another unarmed man shot dead by a vigilante hero squad, who often happen to be Caucasian, it begs the questions of “how?” How do we as fellow Americans sit silently time and again as this happens to our black brothers and sisters? Why are we incapable of admitting there is a serious problem and getting serious about correcting it?
I suppose part of the answer is in the very apparent divisions in our nation that grow with each passing day. Neither side will give ground and are so scared to admit any wrong or show any weakness that we’ll continue charging ahead in ignorance, vanity, and at the peril of human life.
One would think that in a nation founded on the principles of freedom and liberty, the least we could all do is agree on that. We love it when it is convenient, but hate to look in the mirror or through someone else’s eyes and get slapped in the face with the reality of our varying plights.
It already seems to be a problem in our nation that a growing minority of our law enforcement officials feel their role is more militant than diffusing. It’s a problem that they’re the ultimate authority and we should all just click our heels and fall in line. These authoritarian, power-hungry officers so tarnish the image and badge that so many honorable men and women work so hard for and give their life to. So, now on top of that, we have this rising sentiment that it’s okay to aggressively take the law into our own hands? To engage and shoot unarmed people? Have we not learned anything from Trayvon? Sandra Bland? Philando Castile?
It’s not white guilt to be honest and admit we have a damned problem. You cannot continue to tell a historically marginalized portion of our population, who have overcome so much and made so much headway, how they need to feel. Yes, plenty of well-intentioned white people joined these brothers and sisters in making this change happen, but does that count as some feather-in-our-caps when it was clearly the right thing to do?
Ahmaud Arbery was out for a run, a man in shorts and a T-shirt. He’s apparently in a white neighborhood and draws suspicion. The reasons why, I’m sure are the very root of the problem, but digging into that would take volumes. He ends up being followed by a pickup truck carrying what we’re told were three armed men. They decided to engage Mr. Arbery and ask what he was doing or question his reasons for being in “their” neighborhood. On the tape we hear a shot, see Mr. Arbery attack the armed stalker, and be shot and killed by the coward standing in the bed of the pickup truck. Let’s not even mention the fact both men were twice the size and weight of Mr. Arbery and armed to the hilt.
Would you dare to suggest to anyone that had those armed men been taking a casual stroll in that or nearly any neighborhood in the country and were asked by a few black men what they were doing there that they’d react kindly? Isn’t the whole freedom argument for the very firearms they’re carrying the same freedom argument that allows that young man to be anywhere he pleases in public without being harassed or threatened? Even if the man had just stolen something, which seems to be highly unlikely, it would still be no justification for him being gunned down in cold blood. Period.
These double-standards, division, hatred, and overall disdain for our fellow man who doesn’t look or think like us is unsustainable. A house divided against itself cannot stand and with each incident like this, our house gets a lot more wobbly. If this is the best we have to offer each other, perhaps it’s best to let it fall.