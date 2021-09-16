What Texas editors are saying

Voting law
San Antonio Express-News
Consider, if you will, two photographs of legislation being signed in carefully staged ceremonies. The subject of both pieces of legislation is voting, a citizen’s most powerful tool in the workshop of democracy. The men signing the documents are both Texans.
Fifty-six years separate the two photographs, but the distance between the intent of the two pieces of legislation is much greater. The first was a voting rights bill, the second a voting restrictions bill.
In the first photo, President Lyndon B. Johnson, on Aug. 6, 1965, signs into law the Voting Rights Act, or VRA, a bill that not only was the crown jewel of the civil rights movement but was the culmination of 178 years — since the writing of the Constitution, which limited voting to propertied white males — of efforts to expand that right to vote.
Too slowly, too painfully and against too much resistance, that expansion would include, chronologically, Black men (the 15th Amendment), women (the 19th Amendment) and all the barriers still disenfranchising Black people (the VRA). In 1971, it would expand that right to 18-year-olds through the 26th Amendment.
The thread running through all fights to expand the vote was the understanding that elections have integrity only when the ballot box is easily and equally accessible to all eligible voters. That was the accomplishment activists such as Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis, and politicians such as LBJ and Sen. Everett Dirksen, R-Ill., celebrated with the VRA’s signing.
In the second photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, on Tuesday, signs into law Senate Bill 1, the purpose of which is to suppress the vote by making it unnecessarily restrictive in a state that already has the most restrictive voting laws in the nation — and just completed a fair and accurate election.
No feature in this new law — not the bans on drive-thru voting, 24-hour voting and the distribution of mail-in applications; not the new ID requirements for voting by mail; not the enhanced partisan poll-watcher protections; not the new rules and possible criminal penalties for voter assistance — is in response to any problems during the 2020 primary and general elections. These are elections the Texas secretary of state called “smooth and secure.”
LBJ and his bipartisan supporters, including Dirksen, the Republican minority leader, were moved to correct injustices, but Abbott and his colleagues in the Republican-led Texas Legislature appear afraid they can’t honestly compete for all votes.
Abbott signed SB 1 in Tyler, home of the bill’s main author, Republican Sen. Bryan Hughes. Throughout the ceremony, Hughes seemed almost giddy.
To get to the VRA in the summer of 1965, the Edmund Pettus Bridge had to be crossed in Selma, Ala., and women and men were beaten, and lives were lost.
Sacrifices and suffering led to the passage and the signing of the legislation.
What bridges were crossed to get to Tyler this summer? How many bodies were beaten? How many lives were lost?
What sacrifices and suffering did the smiling Hughes and preening Abbott endure to make it harder for fellow Texans to vote?
Fifty-six years from now, the 2021 photographer won’t hold up as well as the one from 1956.
Fort Worth, where rodeo belongs
Dallas Morning News
On Aug. 31, the Professional Bull Riders organization announced that its most prestigious event, the PBR World Finals, will move to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth starting in 2022. That’s the right decision and hopefully a precursor to another announcement.
Last year, after the PBR and National Finals Rodeo moved to Arlington from Las Vegas due to COVID-19, we argued that there’s an undeniable connection between rodeo events and Texas. It’s a pairing that just seems right.
PBR officials seem to agree. PBR co-founder and Vice President Cody Lambert called Fort Worth “the center of the universe of western sports.”
“Fort Worth since the early 1900s has been a central place for cowboys and in the past couple of years they have been doing even more. This is huge for Fort Worth, as well as for PBR,” Lambert said. “Texas is all about rodeo and bull riding, and it always has been. They proved that in a big way last year with the PBR Finals and the NFR being able to continue and go on because Texas was willing and able.”
PBR World Finals is different from the National Finals Rodeo, which has also made overtures about moving permanently to Fort Worth. A NFR spokesperson declined to comment this week, but Steve Rempelos, chief marketing officer for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, told us after this summer’s successful event, “We made some great friends in North Texas and we’re looking forward to keeping those friendships.”
From where we sit, PBR and NFR are both high-powered rodeo events that make more sense in Texas than in anywhere else. We hope last month’s announcement is a sign of more things to come.