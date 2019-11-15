What Texas editors are saying

Seeing the humanity
The Dallas Morning News
“I’m a Texan. Not trash.”
With those five words, Austin resident Sherry Hughes, one of more than 1,100 unsheltered homeless in Austin suddenly in Gov. Greg Abbott’s crosshairs, stated plainly the challenge confronting all of us in Texas who have a home: the necessity of truly seeing the human beings in our midst who don’t.
It’s too easy to clearly see homelessness — a social problem with many causes — but still miss the people behind the label who start every day asking: Where am I going to sleep tonight? For some, it’s where will my children sleep? Or where can I keep my pet warm?
The homeless not just in Austin but in every city in Texas asked those questions this morning, and they’ll ask them tomorrow. ...
When Austin relaxed its ban on camping, the number of homeless men and women sleeping in tents under overpasses grew noticeably. The problem of homelessness there was suddenly harder to ignore, and that made many people uncomfortable.
Taking his cue from President Donald Trump’s demand that California reduce the number of homeless on its streets, Abbott ordered state employees to clean up homeless encampments near state highways or interstates.
On one hand, state assistance in reducing the number of homeless people in Austin or any Texas city should be welcomed. ...
The question Abbott doesn’t seem to have asked, however, is what kind of help is needed. Simply rousting men and women from their encampments won’t solve homelessness. It merely targets the most visible among the homeless population and makes their lives more difficult.
If he really wants to be helpful, Abbott should start by changing his strategy. Instead of waging war on people who are homeless, he could show more empathy for them. Instead of focusing on how homelessness affects the rest of Austin, he could show more concern for homeless Texans.
Perhaps that empathy would lead him to support the many local efforts by the city as well as religious and secular nonprofit groups that are laboring mightily to improve the lives of people who are homeless — in some cases, working to make their time on the streets as brief as possible. ...
Shooters’ signals
Beaumont Enterprise
This is one of those reports that shouldn’t be that much of a surprise, even though it will deepen the heartache in some communities: A study by the U.S. Secret Service revealed that most mass school shooters over the past decade fit a general pattern and gave clear warning signs about their troubled lives that could have been detected. They had been badly bullied, had a history of disciplinary problems or committed other acts that concerned others but were never reported. In effect, they were ticking time bombs just waiting to go off.
Teachers and parents should take note of these findings, though frankly all of us could benefit. A deeply disturbed young man could show signs that he is capable of something terrible like a school shooting. When that happens, someone should be told — a school nurse, a pastor, a police officer.
The Secret Service study revealed some key points to watch for. Many of the shooters were absent from school before the attack, usually through a school suspension. They were usually treated poorly by their peers, online and in person, and thus were resentful. Some of them sought notoriety, while others were suicidal. They obsessed over violence, watching it online, playing video games or reading about it in books.
A key connection here is access to guns, the weapons most used by mass killers, though others used knives and killed or wounded a smaller number of people. Parents should make sure their guns are locked up, because most mass shooters got them from their own homes. If a teen’s peers find out that he has a gun through some other means and might use it on someone, that should obviously be reported.
There is no magic formula to prevent these tragedies, but some potential shooters have been stopped in time by people who noticed signals like this. That needs to happen more often, and that will only occur if more people speak up when they have serious concerns about someone instead of hoping someone else steps forward. Silence and apathy won’t help; they might even indirectly lead to a tragedy.