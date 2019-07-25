Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Will: Repeal of the 'Cadillac tax' showed a hazard of bipartisanship

Acting on the principle “Why put it off until tomorrow when you can do the wrong thing today?” the House of Representatives last week voted to repeal a tax that is not scheduled to take effect until 2022. The vote against the “Cadillac tax” was 419-6, a reminder that “bipartisanship” often is the political class coming together to sacrifice the national interest to its own.

Repeal of the promised tax of 40% on a portion of the most lavish employer-provided health care plans would enlarge projected budget deficits by almost $200 billion in a decade. This, however, is minuscule considering the projected — and planned— deficits of $11.4 trillion in a decade. From the political class’s point of view, the beauty of enormous deficits is that they make increments of mere hundreds of billions seem not worth bickering about.

Employer-provided health insurance is not taxed as what it obviously is: compensation. With this enormous subsidy to fortunate employees, the government forgoes about $300 billion in annual revenues. But lost revenue is not the primary problem. This is:

The tax was proposed not just to help fund Obamacare but also as an incentive for restraining the rapid growth of health care costs. Because the tax break — treating important compensation as untaxable — is unlimited, Alan D. Viard of the American Enterprise Institute says, it encourages employers to provide high-cost plans “that cover routine care and feature low deductibles and copayments. Those plans increase the demand for medical services and drive up costs for other patients.”

James Capretta, also of AEI, recalls that candidate Barack Obama campaigned in 2008 against “taxing health benefits” but as president became convinced it was too costly to leave the perverse incentive in place. Capretta says Republicans are mistaken if they “think that reforming the tax treatment of employer-based health insurance is not central to building a market-driven health system.” He says “it is impossible to rid the system of inefficiency and waste when so much private insurance is financed by open-ended federal tax subsidies.”

So here we slouch: Republicans, having vowed to “repeal and replace” Obamacare, didn’t when they controlled Congress and the presidency, and now will settle for — wait for it — a tax cut (repealing a scheduled tax). Democrats, having denounced Republican tax cutting as “regressive” and deficit-swelling, have voted for a tax cut that would partially repeal Obamacare, swell the deficit and disproportionately benefit households in the top fifth of income distribution.

The Cadillac tax was supposed to begin in 2018 but has been delayed twice. Because we have defined adulthood down, the House is perhaps to be praised for taking responsibility for its irresponsibility: It might have just voted for another delay, punting the tax toward tomorrow on the “’Annie’ Principle” that tomorrow is always a day away. But rather than continue the never-plausible pretense that the tax will someday be enforced, the House has voted to euthanize it. A Senate bill to do likewise has 21 Democratic and 21 Republican co-sponsors, but repeal might be prevented by the Senate’s aversion to legislating. But repeal this year does not matter: The tax will never be collected.

The tax is integral to the structure and financing of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. That fact and the fact it is a tax probably were, for Republicans, sufficient reasons to justify repeal. The distilled essence of today’s Republicanism is denial of the axiom that there are just two ways to finance government — contemporary taxes or future taxes.

Democratic opposition to the Cadillac tax — the ACA was enacted in 2010 without a single Republican vote for it and with only 34 Democratic votes against it — reflects two things: Democrats like government to subsidize stuff because subsidies distort markets, which, being heartless, deserve to be distorted. And nowadays one of organized labor’s principal functions is to negotiate health care as untaxed compensation, a government benefit unavailable to Americans who have to fend for themselves in purchasing health insurance.

The margin of 413 for repeal of the tax was convenient. The House has a rule that a tax cut cannot be passed without commensurate expenditure cuts. There is, however, a second rule: The first rule is nullified if a two-thirds majority considers obnoxious the first rule’s requirement of offsetting cuts. This second rule is necessitated by a third rule: Legislators must never be forced to make choices involving unpopular trade-offs. About all this, there is bipartisan agreement.

— George Will writes for The Washington Post.

McNeely: Texas' big dogs to DAs: Punish pot possession

In a classic example of unfunded mandates, the top dogs in state government have told district and county attorneys to keep enforcing the state’s anti-marijuana law, even though lawmakers have made it more difficult and expensive to do.

Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Greg Bonnen, and Attorney General Ken Paxton — all Republicans — last week sent out a press release to call attention to their letter to local prosecutors, telling them to keep enforcing the law that makes marijuana possession a crime.

Several local prosecutors around the state — including Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore and County Attorney David Escamilla, with offices a few blocks down the street from the state Capitol — said passage this spring of a bill legalizing sale of industrial hemp has raised the bar for proving marijuana possession cases.

That’s because the hemp legalization bill specifies that the product, which is a sister to the same plant as marijuana — cannabis — is defined as having no more than 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

The plant with higher THC levels can be intoxicating, according to the law.

The problem is that there is currently little capability available for testing for THC to confirm what qualifies as pot and what doesn’t, and the DAs say juries are unlikely to convict someone for pot possession without that proof.

As a result, the two Travis County prosecutors are dropping 93 marijuana possession cases, they said early this month.

In the press statement, Moore said her office doesn’t have the capacity to test for THC concentration, and neither do labs run by the Austin Police Department or the Texas Department of Public Safety. Developing the capability could take up to a year, she said.

Doesn’t matter, the Big Three and AG said to local prosecutors last week.

“Marijuana has not been decriminalized in Texas, and these actions demonstrate a misunderstanding of how HB 1325 works,” their letter said.

“The power to change the law is legislative and rests with the Texas Legislature under the Texas Constitution” the Big Three Plus One lectured. “Since HB 1325 did not repeal the marijuana laws of Texas, as Judicial Branch Members, you should continue to enforce those laws by ‘faithfully executing the duties of the office of the (District or County Attorney) of the State of Texas, and ... to the best of (your) ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States and of this state.’ “

Their letter, while indicating that the solution to the prosecutors’ problem is legislative, did not mention that the Legislature isn’t scheduled to meet again until January 2021, unless the governor calls a special session.

You can find other ways to prosecute marijuana cases than THC testing, including circumstantial evidence, the Big Three Plus One letter added. Got that? We’re telling you to do your job and enforce the law, even though we’re not providing you the resources you need to do it.

Moore said she’d never planned to stop prosecuting marijuana cases in the long term.

“I have told law enforcement agencies that work with us, because we are talking about felonies, they should continue to enforce the law,” she said.

But it would have helped if lawmakers had included some money for lab resources when they passed the bill, Moore added.

Doesn’t matter, the big dogs said. Do your job. Besides, the tests you say you need will probably become more easily available, and the cost will probably go down.

We, of course — The Big Three Plus One — have demonstrated to The People of Texas that we, By Golly, are doing our jobs, are tough on crime, and don’t plan to sit by while our citizens are besieged by pot possessors — and you won’t prosecute the offenders?

Got it? Do your job.

Davis gets back in the ring ... Former state Sen. Wendy Davis, who was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2014, announced Monday she’s making another run for office.

Davis hopes to get her party’s nod in the 21st Congressional District to take on freshman Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy.

The 21st stretches from Austin to San Antonio and includes six Hill Country counties to the west.

Also vying to challenge Roy is Jennie Lou Leeder, now of Austin. The former Llano County Democratic Party Chairman lost a race in 2018 to Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway in the 11th District, which stretches from Odessa to Llano.

