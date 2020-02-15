Williams: Finding unsung heroes in black history

We are in the middle of Black History Month and have been hearing the usual names of Fredrick Douglass, Martin Luther King Jr., Booker T. Washington and the likes. Often, if we research out own communities and family trees, we can find equally impressive examples of those stepping up to improve the conditions of equality.
Bishop Robert S. Williams is a great case in point. Born in a pre-Civil War and slave-holding Louisiana, he would attain education at Wiley College, Yale and Howard University, ultimately serving as the senior bishop of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church from 1919 until 1932 when he passed away at age 73.
Coming from a Mulatto family in Caddo Parish, he endured the disparities typical of the time with the added discrimination of being too “light skinned.” This double-edged sword made him rise to great heights in his civil rights and Christian works. He served as pastor of the Saint Mark CME Church in Longview from 1882 to 1884, and 20 years later, his older brother, Elder Charles H. Williams, pastored the church in 1902.
After becoming the sixth bishop of the CME Church in 1894, he went on to attend the second, third and sixth Ecumenical Methodist Conferences, worked with Booker T. Washington on the committee of the 1902 and 1906 Negro young people’s Christian and education congresses, joined with Washington to speak at the 1907 Negro race conference and write an opinion on the “Great need of the Negro race” published in the 1910 edition of “An era of progress and promise.”
During this time, he served alongside the Rev. Adam D. Williams, grandfather of Martin Luther King Jr.; W.E.B. DuBois, civil rights icon; and others in establishing and attending the first Equal Rights Convention of Georgia in 1906.
Bishop Williams was a Republican, as many black leaders were after Reconstruction, but in 1908, he joined 21 other leaders of the CME, African Methodist Episcopal (AME), and African Methodist Episcopal Zion (AMEZ) Churches in speaking out against President Theodore Roosevelt’s administration and the defense of Negro suffrage. Part of this letter was published in the Feb 15, 1908, edition of The Evening Sta” in Washington, D.C.
Many churches have been dedicated in his honor under names such as Williams Temple CME and Williams Institutional CME in Alabama, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, New York, and several other states.
Being able to look back in the family at such a fine leader is truly a blessing. Bishop Williams’ contributions to the development and growing of a faith denomination at a time of newfound freedom is remarkable.
As we all celebrate Black History Month, I encourage everyone to look in the history books for those “unsung heroes” who are not idolized but played unquestionable important parts in our nation’s history during a time of transformation.