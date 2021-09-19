Williams: The truth about abortion

The theme of this writing is the devil is alive and well and roaming the earth as referenced in Job 1:7. He owns the hearts of hundreds of women who are committing murder without giving it a second thought. Yes, I’m talking about abortion.
What do you think happens when you abort a tiny, unborn baby? A baby, whether it is in the womb or out, is a person, alive from the moment of conception. Scientists have tried unsuccessfully to disprove this. But, in the Bible, David, talking to God, says, “You knew me when I was in my mother’s womb” (Psalms 139:13-15).
For the rest of this column, we are going to use the real terms. It’s plain and simple — abortion is murder! If you have a 2-year-old who is driving you crazy and you injure him enough that he dies, you go to prison for murder. There is no difference between this act of killing your child and abortion just because the baby is still in the womb.
Stop using the words that help you cover up what you are really doing. Stop using fetus — say baby. Don’t use abortion, it is murder. You are murdering a living, breathing baby, your baby!
Another term you need to use is sin. God does not take the word murder lightly. There are quite a few verses concerning it. First, in the Ten Commandments, the sixth deals with murder (Exodus 20:13 and Deuteronomy 5:17). Matthew 19:18 and Ephesians 4:26 in the New Testament also deal with murder, to name a few.
About the phrase “my body, my choice” — wrong! Once you have engaged in sex and conceived a baby, it is no longer just your body. There is another body involved, one with rights of its own. That is, until you take them away by killing that body.
You know there are ways to keep from getting pregnant. Don’t laugh. I know how immoral the world is. But that doesn’t make it right. In fact, sex without the legality of marriage is also a sin (1 Thessalonians 4:3-5.) For those times when it happens against the woman’s will, you still have options. If you are willing to give your baby life instead of killing it, there are many couples who can’t have a baby and are just waiting for a precious baby to adopt.
Please, people, face the reality of what has been going on for way too long. It is beyond belief that the brutal, horrible killing of tiny, innocent babies — hundreds of thousands — is going on, and you act like it is no more than throwing a piece of spoiled meat in the trash! You are screaming for your right to do this?
You are breaking the heart of God!
But God’s judgment day is coming. When it is your turn to stand before Him, what will you say to explain your callous decision to kill your baby?
I know that Roe vs Wade made the murder of an unborn baby legal. That was a terrible wrong from the beginning. Taking the life of any human is still wrong and a sin by God’s laws.
However, God still forgives sin. If you have been guilty of this sin and have realized that it was wrong and go to God, truly repenting, God will forgive. I’m praying for you.