Yancey: Just say it: It's wrong

As I drive by a large department store on my way to the hospital and see the parking lot packed with cars, and as I watch with great interest the recent grand opening at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, I am left to ask the question — who does not get this yet?
The grand opening at Ollie’s is the perfect example. No one faults a store deemed essential for being open. But a grand opening during a pandemic is counterintuitive. To put it simply: It’s wrong.
What strikes me further is that no one in city government or the press will just come out and say that. Some things are just wrong. Just say it.
A grand opening by definition is an event whose sole purpose is to bring in as many people as possible. I have seen explanations that this is an essential service, but why can’t city government say a grand opening and the crowds we’re seeing in other stores are just wrong? Why can’t the press just say this is wrong?
Walmart and other large stores still have several cars in their parking lots, but those store employees are also scared and worried. They also have placed themselves in harm’s way. They have to go to work because they are deemed essential, then have to watch as people bring their entire families for an “outing” or simply to browse through the store. They have to remain at work well after the store closes to clean and sanitize in preparation for the next day. This is just wrong. It’s wrong anywhere that retailers and public officials and the press are allowing it to happen and not calling it out.
While health care providers come in early and leave late, while they practice and continue to be caregivers in an environment of fear and uncertainty, while they desperately search for enough personal protective equipment to protect themselves and their staff, while they fear the possibility of taking this virus home to their families, while this has become their daily existence, people are flocking to stores in violation of social distancing best practices.
Health care staff are understandably angry about this. You can pat them on the back all day long. You can send them texts and social messaging comments about how much you support them. You can tell them they are heroes. But those words are shallow platitudes when you pack into stores shoulder to shoulder. Those are shallow words when your actions don’t support your words. Certainly when a new company moves into our community, one that we really need for the jobs it provides, but then stages an event to purposely bring in large numbers, those are shallow words. All of this, then, has the appearance of failing to support the community and the health care workers.
Someone, please, just say this is wrong.
But at the end of the day, even if these same health care workers feel as if parts of the community and businesses don’t always have their backs, they will still be there doing their jobs. When those people who chose to make poor decisions and congregate together at a grand opening and get sick, the very same health care providers will work just as hard for them as they do for everybody else, because that is who they are.
Just say it was wrong.
The best way you can support your health care providers is not with shallow words. The best way you can support them is to listen to them and do what they tell you, because they will always be there for you.