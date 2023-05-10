Yancey: To nurses: Thank you for being there

Editor's note: National Nurses Week is May 6 through 12.
When patients — and we the doctors — get to the hospital in the morning, you are already there.
When we come to the hospital in the middle of the night or at 4 a.m. to see a patient, you are already there.
When we get to our clinics late and are running behind, you have already long been there. When patients require care during your lunch break or after clinic, you are already there. When a nurse is called to a patient’s room, you are already there.
When patients come in on Christmas Day, Thanksgiving, July Fourth or New Year’s Eve, you are already there. We get a stat call that a patient was in an accident and is en route by ambulance, we rush to the ER to be there when the ambulance arrives — and you are already there.
When an administrator tells us we need to talk to an unhappy patient or their family — you are already there. When asked to go with us to share good news — you are already there. When asked to go with us to share bad news — still — you are already there.
When we, the doctors, criticize too much and compliment too little, you do not leave — you are still there. When the charge or administrative nurses have to make difficult decisions or take charge of a situation, you are there.
When you have already completed your 12-hour shift and are wiped out both physically and emotionally and another patient emergency rolls through the door — and you are asked to stay just a little longer — you are already there.
When you are asked to take an extra shift and sacrifice more time with your family, you are already there. When the events of the moment try to strain our empathy and we need support, you are already there.
For the late nights, the early mornings, the moments of joy, the times of sorrow, the work while exhausted, the interactions with administrators, the partnering with social services, the late night pizza, the early morning donuts, the misguided criticisms, the deserved compliments — but most of all for the selfless dedication to patient care — thank you for being there.