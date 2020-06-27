Zachry: Heal our country

Dear Americans,
Protests, protests and the unsettling of our country, values and tolerance of the voices of all people is the subject of this writing. Having said that, let me voice my opinion.
Confederate statues! Let them stand! They are a reminder of that horrible period in this country’s history that should never be repeated. I was raised in Arkansas. As a child, I know that things were not as they should be, and when I questioned some actions by my race, I was told if I spoke of these things, that there were people that would burn our house down and these people wouldn’t care if we were sleeping at the time. Such hatred is unthinkable.
When I taught both Texas and American history to junior high students I would be asked how many slaves my family owned. I didn’t laugh, but told them the people who worked in my family were children who worked alongside their parents. Both sides of my family were farmers. At the time leading up to the Civil War, my mother’s people farmed in Arkansas and my Daddy’s people farmed in Indiana.
Upon visiting cemeteries in Arkansas, I saw one headstone that was Confederate and that would have been for a person who was a distant cousin of my mother’s. I don’t know the history of her people.
Upon visiting websites and having a family member who has traced the Wallaces from Scotland to present day, I can tell you some of the history in this period of time. My great-grandmother Wallace had already buried several babies younger than 5. I’ve seen the gravesite with my Grandmother buried in the middle. Her husband is not buried there because he died in the war under the Union flag. She had two sons who served in the Union Army and would be stationed in my hometown (occupation of the Union forces) following the Civil War. At that point, there was no farm to go home to, and my grandfather was an orphan and would join his brothers in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where the family would remain. My father’s children would later move to Texas.
Those monuments are a statement to a lost cause. Think people!
If those slave owners had freed the people and paid them a fair wage, they would have kept their property. Would the wages have been fair? Well, people’s wages have been low for centuries if indeed they were paid a wage.
My ancestors were serfs under landowners in Scotland. We must strive to see that this atrocity never happens again. Those monuments to a lost cause speak volumes.
Skipping forward. Know that had I been one of those officers in Minnesota, I would have shoved that cop off George Floyd before he died.
Know that Martin Luther King Jr. would tell people to be peaceful. His cry was for his people to have an equal education, a job and housing. All of that has been accomplished to those who want it and want to work for it.
Those monuments and the Confederacy are part of history, and they state that we should never allow that again. Thank your God for the country he gave you and strive to live as he would have us live.
I love all his people, black, yellow, tan and white. No one in my presence will ever dishonor a person in my presence because of the color of his skin.
I once asked students in my eight-grade American history class if they had a choice of the skin that they were born with. One started to raise his had quickly, and he just as quickly lowed it.
“So, kids, why would you look at the color of skin and to make judgments about that person?” I challenged them to look at the heart of that person.
People, strive to heal our country. It is the best. If you don’t believe me, try another for a while.