FILE - Actress Cloris Leachman wears a headband hat with black tulip shaped veiling, called a topette by designer Alfred Brod, in May 1959. Leachman, a character actor whose depth of talent brought her an Oscar for the "The Last Picture Show" and Emmys for her comedic work in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and other TV series, has died. She was 94. (AP Photo, File)