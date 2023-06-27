Of all the members of the federal judiciary who should know the importance of judicial integrity, it should be the nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court.
However, the nation’s highest court, whose rulings can change the cultural and political landscape for decades, operates without an enforceable ethics code of conduct. Over the years, many justices have failed to properly report trips, gifts and other things of monetary value received from wealthy businessmen or advocacy groups. Even when justices report such arrangements, the perception of favor further erodes the already diminished faith of Americans in the court’s independence.
Justices must adopt a meaningful code of ethics now. ProPublica recently reported that Justice Samuel Alito took a luxury fishing trip on the private jet of conservative hedge fund manager Paul Singer and did not recuse himself when cases involving Singer came before the court.
And that report came months after the investigative news organization wrote that Justice Clarence Thomas accepted and failed to report lavish gifts, free vacations and private jet rides from his friend, Dallas billionaire and GOP donor Harlan Crow.
Thomas and Alito have denied that they have done anything improper, but they aren’t the only justices whose trips have raised questions over the years, as The New York Times recently pointed out.
The late Justice Antonin Scalia took at least 258 subsidized trips paid for by private donors, according to The Times. Not all of those trips were disclosed.
Retired Justice Stephen Breyer took at least 225 subsidized trips from 2004 to 2018 while on the court, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, including a trip to Nantucket paid for by a private equity investor.
The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg took a trip to Israel in 2018 that was paid for by an Israeli billionaire who had business before the court, according to Open Secrets, which tracks Supreme Court financial disclosure data.
In an interview with the Harvard Gazette, Nancy Gertner, a retired federal judge and senior lecturer at Harvard Law School, said the lack of an enforceable code of conduct for justices “is a scandal.” Although Supreme Court justices claim to be bound by the code of conduct that applies to federal judges, she said “the key issue is that there is no enforcement mechanism” to compel compliance.
“If I, as a district court judge or a court of appeals judge, didn’t do that [make financial disclosures] there would have been consequences, which could have been disciplinary or impeachment,” Gertner said. “But with the Supreme Court, there were stories of justices not filling out their disclosure forms, not identifying monies that they received or the monies of their wives or husbands.”
Justices need to understand that perceptions of personal and financial conflict, real or perceived, badly damage the court’s credibility. They must hold themselves to a higher standard.