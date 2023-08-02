The Biden administration is requiring health insurers to study whether subscribers have equal access to medical and mental health benefits, and to take steps to level them. That’s a worthy project, even if enforcement will be tricky.
It’s already law that insurers should reimburse physical and mental health care on equal terms. The Mental Health Parity Act of 1996, and its update, the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008, dictate that insurers can’t impose less favorable benefits on mental health and substance abuse disorders than on medical or surgical benefits. Your copay can’t be $50 to see a counselor if it’s $20 to set a broken arm.
But the administration says that the law is frequently skirted by any number of loopholes, including the use of something that’s becoming a curse word in health care: prior authorization. That’s when an insurer refuses to cover a treatment unless the prescribing doctor clears it with them first.
Mental health care is expensive. One Michigan family told National Public Radio they mortgaged their home and racked up more than $250,000 in expenses to care for a son who was suicidal. This rule alone isn’t likely to change that, though it could make a difference for many.
The rule is a little awkward, though. It’s difficult to make meaningful comparisons for access and outcomes between medical and mental help. The new policy requires insurers to collect more data on patient outcomes. It requires insurers to use similar calculations for setting out-of-network rates for mental health as medical care.
Insurers point out there is a shortage of mental health professionals, and it’s not always easy to get them in network since many operate in small clinics or private practices. But those details shouldn’t distract from the big idea here: America needs more mental health care and better access to it.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in February that nearly 3 in 5 teen girls experience depressive feelings, and almost 1 in 3 teen girls have seriously considered suicide. Both stats represent about a 60% increase over the past decade.
From social media to veteran suicide rates to news reports of violence, evidence is plentiful that our nation’s mental health is not good. Any step toward expanding mental health care is a welcome one.